Lois Bridges
Bridges, Lois
Lois Lee Bridges. Born 9-11-32, predeceased by her parents Otis L and Freda L Newsom Roberts and ex husband David V Bridges of that union three surviving children, Jtonia L Wilkes, David V Bridges JR., Anthony W Bridges; two brothers, Michael of Blacklick, OH and Jim Roberts of Florida; 8 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and abundance of nieces, nephews and friends. A private Memorial service of family and close friends to be held Saturday, 7/18/2020 at Evans Funeral Home, 4171 E Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43227, phone 614-237-2553.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
