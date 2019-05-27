|
|
Bryant, Lois
1933 - 2019
Lois K. Bryant age 86 passed away Saturday May 25, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born January 26, 1933 in West Liberty, KY. She loved being a waitress her whole life and had a passion for making people smile and laugh. Spending the last 18 years of her career working at Olde Summit Towne Restaurant, she also worked at The Gloria and Jack Bowman's Steakhouse . Preceded in death by husband, John Roy Bryant; parents Autie and Lula Day; daughter, Linda Sue Cron; brothers, Garland and Jack Day. Survived by son, John D. (Carol) Bryant; daughter, Brenda L. (Sean) Carroll; granddaughters, Allison T. Bryant, Ashley L. Carroll, Tara L. Cron; sister, Garnet Bokma of Huber Heights, OH; brother, Bill (Betty) Day of Inez, KY; nieces, nephews, other loving family, friends, and Patches, her faithful canine companion. Friends may call Wednesday 4-7 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. where funeral service will be held Thursday 11:00 AM. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Thanks to Dr. James Soldano, Dr. Patricia Hollingsworth, the great staff at Mt. Carmel East, and the wonderful staff at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2019