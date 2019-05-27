Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Bryant


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lois Bryant Obituary
Bryant, Lois
1933 - 2019
Lois K. Bryant age 86 passed away Saturday May 25, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born January 26, 1933 in West Liberty, KY. She loved being a waitress her whole life and had a passion for making people smile and laugh. Spending the last 18 years of her career working at Olde Summit Towne Restaurant, she also worked at The Gloria and Jack Bowman's Steakhouse . Preceded in death by husband, John Roy Bryant; parents Autie and Lula Day; daughter, Linda Sue Cron; brothers, Garland and Jack Day. Survived by son, John D. (Carol) Bryant; daughter, Brenda L. (Sean) Carroll; granddaughters, Allison T. Bryant, Ashley L. Carroll, Tara L. Cron; sister, Garnet Bokma of Huber Heights, OH; brother, Bill (Betty) Day of Inez, KY; nieces, nephews, other loving family, friends, and Patches, her faithful canine companion. Friends may call Wednesday 4-7 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. where funeral service will be held Thursday 11:00 AM. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Thanks to Dr. James Soldano, Dr. Patricia Hollingsworth, the great staff at Mt. Carmel East, and the wonderful staff at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now