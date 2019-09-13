The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Lois C. Wilson


1934 - 2019
Lois C. Wilson Obituary
Wilson, Lois C.
1934 - 2019
Lois C. Wilson, age 85, formerly of Grove City, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Edgewater Place Assisted Living. Lois was born in Columbus, OH to the late Robert and Marjorie (Burnham) Greene. She graduated from Groveport Madison High School and the Ohio State School of Cosmetology. She was employed for many years at Patrice Salon. Lois was a longtime and faithful member of the Good Shepherd Community Church. In addition to her parents, Lois is preceded in death by her husband Earl N. "Smoke" Wilson, brother Robert Greene, sister Marie Daugherty, granddaughter Sarah Elizabeth Prochaska and great-granddaughter Isabelle Wilson. She is survived by her children, William (Kathleen) Wilson, Carla (Steve) Prochaska, Lisa Wilson, and Tammy (Jeff) Harper; sister, Shirley Bates; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. Lois' family will receive friends 11am-1pm Monday, September 16 at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway, where her funeral service will follow at 1pm. Pastor Gary E. Kirk officiating. Interment at Fernwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the . Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Lois or watch her life tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019
