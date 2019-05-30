The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Lois Cassell Obituary
Cassell, Lois
1934 - 2019
Lois Cassell, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was born to the late Kenneth and Orcelia Vaught in Columbus, OH. In addition to her parents, Lois is preceded in death by her beloved son Tim Cassell. Lois is survived by loving husband, Jack Cassell; children, Mark (Lynn) Cassell, Gary (Carol) Cassell, and Karol (Mark) Fox; grandchildren, Misty (Jason), Ashley, Matthew, Kyle (Brooke), and Rachael; great-grandchildren, Kayla and Samuel; brother, Ken; and many extended family members. Family will receive friends from 4-6 pm on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, 43123. A Memorial Service will be held at 4 pm on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Bethel International United Methodist Church, 1220 Bethel Rd., Columbus, OH 43220. Pastor Glen Schwerdtfeger officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southwest Public Libraries, 3959 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123 or to , Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 3, 2019
