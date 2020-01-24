|
|
Choulat (Newman), Lois
1930 - 2020
Lois Elenora Newman Choulat, 89, passed away January 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents Walter Rockwell and Cora Blanche Newman, husband Leo Bernard Choulat, son David Choulat, grandsons Craig Pelphrey and Dylan Henderson and siblings. Lois is survived by children, Debra (Raymond) Brown, Mark Choulat, Marsha (Bill) Siders, Mary (the late David) Wilson (Chris), Timothy Choulat, and Eleisha Choulat (Jim); 20 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Lois enjoyed crafting of all kinds, gardening, spending time with her family, and was a very good cook. She liked taking part in various senior activities later in life. Gathering Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 12pm until the time of Memorial Service at 1pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lois' memory to , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. For more information, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 25, 2020