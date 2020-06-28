Close, Lois "Sally"
1934 - 2020
Lois A. "Sally" Close, age 85, passed away on June 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 13, 1934 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Clarence and Ethel (Crist) Williams. She was a loving Wife, Mother and Grandma who will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends. Sally worked many years for Gruber Insurance Agency retiring in 1990. In her retirement she moved to Myrtle Beach, SC, where she went back to school to obtain her High School diploma, graduating in 1999. She received a scholarship for college, but turned it down so a younger person might be able to use it. She enjoyed camping and was a member of the Northern Stars camping club for many years. Along with her parents, Sally is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Ronald, grandson Ronald Close and great-grandchildren Liam Esterly and Bailey Schiefelbein. Sally also was preceded in death by all of her siblings Kenneth Williams, Phyllis Keyes, Maxine Miller and Sandra Gibson. She is survived by her son, Ronald (Cindy) Close, Jr.; daughter, Cindy Beal; grandchildren, Cristy (Anthony) Seely, Erica (John) Esterly, Ashley (Michael) Bachar, Todd Beal, and Trisha (Justin) Malivuk; great-grandchildren, Ronald Seely, Riley Seely, Abigail Seely, Natalie Esterly, Alexander Esterly, Baylor Schiefelbein, Ryan Beal, Brian Beal, Barrett Malivuk, and Claire Malivuk; great-great granddaughter, Maycee Beal. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to current health restrictions a private family service will be held at 12:30pm on Tuesday, June 30 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST in Gahanna with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Those who wish may view Sally's service by using the following link: https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1075020 or by visiting www.schoedinger.com.
1934 - 2020
Lois A. "Sally" Close, age 85, passed away on June 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 13, 1934 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Clarence and Ethel (Crist) Williams. She was a loving Wife, Mother and Grandma who will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends. Sally worked many years for Gruber Insurance Agency retiring in 1990. In her retirement she moved to Myrtle Beach, SC, where she went back to school to obtain her High School diploma, graduating in 1999. She received a scholarship for college, but turned it down so a younger person might be able to use it. She enjoyed camping and was a member of the Northern Stars camping club for many years. Along with her parents, Sally is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Ronald, grandson Ronald Close and great-grandchildren Liam Esterly and Bailey Schiefelbein. Sally also was preceded in death by all of her siblings Kenneth Williams, Phyllis Keyes, Maxine Miller and Sandra Gibson. She is survived by her son, Ronald (Cindy) Close, Jr.; daughter, Cindy Beal; grandchildren, Cristy (Anthony) Seely, Erica (John) Esterly, Ashley (Michael) Bachar, Todd Beal, and Trisha (Justin) Malivuk; great-grandchildren, Ronald Seely, Riley Seely, Abigail Seely, Natalie Esterly, Alexander Esterly, Baylor Schiefelbein, Ryan Beal, Brian Beal, Barrett Malivuk, and Claire Malivuk; great-great granddaughter, Maycee Beal. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to current health restrictions a private family service will be held at 12:30pm on Tuesday, June 30 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST in Gahanna with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Those who wish may view Sally's service by using the following link: https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1075020 or by visiting www.schoedinger.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.