Compton, Lois
1929 - 2019
Lois J. Compton, age 89, passed away peacefully at Mt Carmel East Hospital on September 20, 2019. She was born on September 24, 1929 to the late John and Lena (Jinks) Galvin of Columbus, OH. Lois was a loving mother and grandmother and greatly enjoyed fishing with her husband.; known for being strong willed. Christmas was her passion and collecting angels was a love of hers as well. She is preceded n death by her husband of many years, Earl Compton, parents, and four brothers, Jack, Bill, Don, and Bob Galvin. Lois is survived by her son, Gary and his wife, Donna; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren best friends, Jan and Marvin Mayle; special niece, Pam (Jim) Mehan; many other nieces, nephews, family, and dear friends. Friends may call from 11 AM until time of service at 1 PM on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the O. R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 S. High St. Interment Asbury Cemetery. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the Canal Winchester Rehab and Assisted Living staff for all their love and care.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019