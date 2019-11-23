|
|
Cook, Lois
1939 - 2019
Lois Jean Cook, age 80. Sunrise October 16, 1939 and Sunset November 20, 2019. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Glen Rest Memorial. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the COOK Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2019