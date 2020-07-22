1/1
Lois Day
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Day, Lois
Lois Day, 90, much-loved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on July 19, 2020. She was born in Monroe, MI to Eugene and Elvira Barrington. As the daughter of an immigration officer, she lived in multiple states. She spent her later youth in Florida and attended University of Florida before moving to Ohio in 1953. She met her husband, John, at First Community Church where they were married in 1958. They especially enjoyed birding and travel. Lois was a lover of nature and a committed conservationist. Starting in 1969, Lois participated in Columbus Audubon as a Board Member, Executive Secretary, and one of the co-founders and leaders of Columbus Audubon's annual EcoWeekend, an all-weekend outdoor education program that has continued for almost 50 years. She shared her knowledge of birds and wildlife as a guest speaker at community events, elementary schools, and regularly on WOSU's call-in radio show with host Tom Weibel. She received the prestigious Great Egret Award from National Audubon for her significant long-term contributions. She was a volunteer at Blendon Woods Metro Park Nature Center for 35 years. A long-time member and volunteer at North Broadway United Methodist Church, she was involved with Broadway Buddies, the women's Circle of Light, and Children's Ministry, creating and maintaining a resource room for Christian education and craft materials for the entire church. She is preceded in death by parents Eugene and Elvira Barrington, and sister Aileen Rumery. She is survived by husband, John; daughter, Gail (Philip) Nelson; granddaughter, Maddie Nelson; and niece, Kristy Mayo. Contributions honoring Lois may be made to North Broadway United Methodist Church, 48 E. North Broadway, Columbus, OH 43214 or the conservation organization of your choice. A celebration of Lois' life will be planned when Covid conditions permit. Arrangements by Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home
1631 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7861
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved