Day, Lois
Lois Day, 90, much-loved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on July 19, 2020. She was born in Monroe, MI to Eugene and Elvira Barrington. As the daughter of an immigration officer, she lived in multiple states. She spent her later youth in Florida and attended University of Florida before moving to Ohio in 1953. She met her husband, John, at First Community Church where they were married in 1958. They especially enjoyed birding and travel. Lois was a lover of nature and a committed conservationist. Starting in 1969, Lois participated in Columbus Audubon as a Board Member, Executive Secretary, and one of the co-founders and leaders of Columbus Audubon's annual EcoWeekend, an all-weekend outdoor education program that has continued for almost 50 years. She shared her knowledge of birds and wildlife as a guest speaker at community events, elementary schools, and regularly on WOSU's call-in radio show with host Tom Weibel. She received the prestigious Great Egret Award from National Audubon for her significant long-term contributions. She was a volunteer at Blendon Woods Metro Park Nature Center for 35 years. A long-time member and volunteer at North Broadway United Methodist Church, she was involved with Broadway Buddies, the women's Circle of Light, and Children's Ministry, creating and maintaining a resource room for Christian education and craft materials for the entire church. She is preceded in death by parents Eugene and Elvira Barrington, and sister Aileen Rumery. She is survived by husband, John; daughter, Gail (Philip) Nelson; granddaughter, Maddie Nelson; and niece, Kristy Mayo. Contributions honoring Lois may be made to North Broadway United Methodist Church, 48 E. North Broadway, Columbus, OH 43214 or the conservation organization of your choice. A celebration of Lois' life will be planned when Covid conditions permit. Arrangements by Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com