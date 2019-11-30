|
|
Dungey, Lois
1949 - 2019
Lois Marie Dungey, age 70. Sunrise March 26, 1949 and Sunset November 27, 2019. Visitation 11:00 AM and Funeral Service 12:00 PM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The DUNGEY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019