Arthur, Lois E.
1928 - 2020
Lois E. Arthur, 91, passed away on January 22, 2020. Lois was born on October 29, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Hubert and Eleanor Coy. Lois attended Euclid High School and married her husband, Ralph D. Arthur in 1949. She was a homemaker as well as working at the Union Co. in Columbus and a bookkeeper for her husband's Ohio State Realty Co. She was an avid Bowler and Bridge Player in her younger years. She loved her dogs and was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph D. Arthur and twin boys David and Dale. She is survived by her son, Roger Arthur; and daughter, Gail (Arthur) Hooper; granddaughter, Amie Arthur; and grandson, Christofer Arthur. Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10-11:30 AM at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High St, Worthington, Ohio 43085. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020