The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:30 AM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Arthur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois E. Arthur


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois E. Arthur Obituary
Arthur, Lois E.
1928 - 2020
Lois E. Arthur, 91, passed away on January 22, 2020. Lois was born on October 29, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Hubert and Eleanor Coy. Lois attended Euclid High School and married her husband, Ralph D. Arthur in 1949. She was a homemaker as well as working at the Union Co. in Columbus and a bookkeeper for her husband's Ohio State Realty Co. She was an avid Bowler and Bridge Player in her younger years. She loved her dogs and was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph D. Arthur and twin boys David and Dale. She is survived by her son, Roger Arthur; and daughter, Gail (Arthur) Hooper; granddaughter, Amie Arthur; and grandson, Christofer Arthur. Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10-11:30 AM at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High St, Worthington, Ohio 43085. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now