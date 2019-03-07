Home

Lois Faye Lynn Obituary
Lynn, Lois Faye
1925 - 2019
Lois Faye Lynn, 94, March 7, 2019 at her home in Columbus. Member of First Baptist Church. Survived by daughter Cynthia (Don) McClean, grandson Tim McClean, son Paul (Karen) Lynn. Funeral service will be 11 AM Saturday, March 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 1185 Noe Bixby Rd., Dr. Paul Large officiating. Friends may call 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019
