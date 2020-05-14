Quimby, Lois Hancock

1927 - 2020

Lois Hancock Quimby, age 92, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Kensington Place. She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Dr. Charles W. Quimby Jr., her parents; Myron Scott and Catherine Hancock, sister; Carol (Don) Roeder, brother-in-law; Harold Schofield. She is survived by her sister; Leah Schofield, brother; David (June) Hancock, and several nieces and nephews. Lois received her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from Wooster College in 1949. She worked at a variety of secretarial positions until she married Charlie in 1953. She and Charlie loved to travel and she continued to travel after his death. Lois was an avid reader, liked to do crossword puzzles and was a dog lover. She was a member of the Gahanna Senior Center. Due to Covid restrictions a Memorial Service will be planned for later this summer at Kensington Place. A donation may be made in Lois' name to a charity of donor's choice. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY



