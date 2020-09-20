1/
Lois Hawkins
Hawkins, Lois
1938 - 2020
Lois C. Hawkins, 82, of Greenup, KY went to be with the Lord peacefully at her home on September 18, 2020. She was born on September 15, 1938 to the late Harry and Lona (Jackson) Crump. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Jim (Faye) Crump, Lloyd Crump, Harry (Nancy) Crump, Carl Crump, Clarence Crump; sisters, Treva Mullins, Connie Clayton, and Francis (Herbert) Scott; brother-in-law, Ambrose Crosby; sister-in-law, Grace Crump. Surviving family includes Andrea (Otis) Gwynn-Stanton, Gloria (William Sr.) Oglesbee, Cynthia White; grandchildren, Sean Howton, Sheena Gwynn, Malcolm Jackson Jr., Brittany Hill, William Oglesbee II, Amber Oglesbee, Robert Pickney Jr., Jason (Ann) Pickney; great grandchildren, Justice Howton, Destiny Howton, Heaven Howton, Messiah Howton, Milania Jackson, Makyra Jackson, Mia Daniel, King Oglesbee, Lyric Ransom, Wynter Ransom, Jermany Baker, John Saunders, Roderick Campbell; siblings, Ethel Crosby, Thurman Crump, Dorothy Crump, Sharon (Robert) Pickney; sister-in-law, Virginia Crump; brother-in-law, Herbert Scott; as well as many other loving extended family and friends. A Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northeast Chapel, 3047 East Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, Ohio with a Memorial Service immediately following. www.newcomercolumbus.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
