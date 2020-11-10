1/
Lois McEwen Hughes, age 98, of Delaware, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020 at home. She was born on March 18, 1922 in Bangor, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents Wm. Homer and Eliza McEwen, her husband of 59 years, Rev. Richard L. Hughes Jr., son Richard L. Hughes III and her brothers Homer Jr. and Howard McEwen. She is survived by her children, Stephen (Robin) Hughes, Sharon Mills, Cynthia (Ron) Smith, and Deborah (Jack) Wheeler; as well as 16 grandchildren and spouses; 9 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 1pm at Powell United Methodist Church, 825 E Olentangy St #1, Powell, OH 43065. Inurnment will follow at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 KARL ROAD, COLUMBUS, OHIO 43229. Please refer to www.schoedinger.com for full obituary.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Powell United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
