|
|
Klein, Lois I.
1929 - 2019
Lois Irene Klein, age 89, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. She was born on November 14, 1929 in Columbus, OH to the late Wesley and Marie (Johnson) Matheny. Lois was a very active member of Whitehall United Methodist Church for nearly 30 years. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, sewing, cross stitching, reading, and jigsaw puzzles. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband Richard C. Klein, Sr. She is survived by her sons, Richard C. Klein, Jr., Carl W. (Candy) Klein, and Craig A. Klein; grandsons, Timothy R. (Angela) Klein, Andrew A. (Steven) Belknap-Klein, Adam J. Klein, and Cory L. (Danielle) Klein; great-grandsons, Benjamin R. Klein, Kristopher L. Belknap-Klein, and Connor L. Klein; nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 4-8 pm Thursday at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave. Funeral service will be held 11 am Friday, November 1, 2019 at Whitehall United Methodist Church, 525 Bernhard Rd., Whitehall, OH 43213. Pastor Kathleen Herington officiating. Interment to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lois' memory to Whitehall United Methodist Church.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019