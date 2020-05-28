Fitzer, Lois J.
1929 - 2020
Lois J. Fitzer, age 90, of Galloway, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Brookdale of Marysville. She was born on September 4, 1929 in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Hartford and Lillian Batteiger. She was a 1948 graduate of West High School. Lois was a homemaker who enjoyed quilting and caring for her garden. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband John Mack Fitzer, daughter Deborah I. Fitzer. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Danny) Stowe; grandchildren, Abigail L. (Nathan) Scott of Wisconsin and Emma J. (Whittney) Bryson of Union, Nathan T. (Kimberlee) Stowe of Canal Winchester; great-grandchildren, Claire E. Stowe, Nora J. Scott, Eli T. Stowe, Ezra A. M. Scott, Crosby D. Bryson; sister, Irene (William) Stevison of West Chester; and numerous extended family members. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Sunset Cemetery in Galloway, Ohio. Services have been entrusted to Heart & Hope by Schoedinger, www.heartandhope.com
1929 - 2020
Lois J. Fitzer, age 90, of Galloway, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Brookdale of Marysville. She was born on September 4, 1929 in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Hartford and Lillian Batteiger. She was a 1948 graduate of West High School. Lois was a homemaker who enjoyed quilting and caring for her garden. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband John Mack Fitzer, daughter Deborah I. Fitzer. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Danny) Stowe; grandchildren, Abigail L. (Nathan) Scott of Wisconsin and Emma J. (Whittney) Bryson of Union, Nathan T. (Kimberlee) Stowe of Canal Winchester; great-grandchildren, Claire E. Stowe, Nora J. Scott, Eli T. Stowe, Ezra A. M. Scott, Crosby D. Bryson; sister, Irene (William) Stevison of West Chester; and numerous extended family members. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Sunset Cemetery in Galloway, Ohio. Services have been entrusted to Heart & Hope by Schoedinger, www.heartandhope.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 28 to Jun. 1, 2020.