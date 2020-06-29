Lois Joan Sherlock
Lois Joan (Goddard) Sherlock, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Hoover Haus Assisted Living facility in Grove City, OH. She was born in Bartlett, OH on January 22, 1931 to the late Dayton C. Goddard Sr. and Leota (Kinney) Goddard. In addition to her parents, Joan is preceded in death by husband Arthur and two brothers Dayton Goddard Jr. and William Goddard. She is survived by daughters, Deborah Sherlock, Pamela (William) Nelson; granddaughter, Kathleen (Lars) Noetzold; sister, Jane (Paul) Thorn; sister-in-law, Alice Goddard; cousin, Patricia Shawd; family friend, Nancy Southers; and several nieces and nephews. Joan was a church and school secretary, retiring in 1991. She was an avid reader, talented seamstress and enjoyed challenging jigsaw and crossword puzzles. Joan had a beautiful voice and shared her gift with her church family. We appreciate the loving care she received from the Hoover Haus and Heartland Hospice staffs. Contributions can be made in Joan's memory to Hoover Haus, 3625 Hoover Road, Grove City, OH 43123 or Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Boulevard, Suite 210, Columbus, Oh 43229. Private family services and interment were held at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Spence-Miller Funeral Home, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, OH 43123. Online guest book may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com

