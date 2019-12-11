Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Lois Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Lois
1968 - 2019
Lois Johnson, age 51. Sunrise September 16, 1968 and Sunset December 9, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at East Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 2940 E. 11th Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The JOHNSON Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -