Lois Johnson
1953 - 2020
Lois Anita Johnson, age 66. Sunrise November 29, 1953 and Sunset July 13, 2020. Private Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Monday, July 20, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The JOHNSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com. Mask are mandatory.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 15 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
