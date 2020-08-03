Kale, Lois

1958 - 2020

Lois Kale passed away at her home in Glouster, Ohio on Thurs July 30th with her husband by her side. She is preceded in death by her father Joseph A. Schneider, her dear nephew Andrew Hoefler, and her first husband Michael Kosky, he passed away on March 9th,1993. Lois is survived by her husband of 25 years, Tom Kale; her son, Anthony Kosky (Ashley), Huntersville, North Carolina. Her dear mother, Audrey M. Schneider of New Holstein, Wisconsin; 3 sisters and 2 brothers, Diane Schuh (Mark) Kiel, Wisconsin, Brenda St Pierre (Robert) New Holstein, Karen Hoefler (Steven) Kiel, Wisconsin, Joseph R. Schneider Appleton, Wisconsin, Daniel Schneider (Jan) Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, and a very special God-Son, Adam Schuh also of Wisconsin. Numerous Nieces and Nephews and Tom's family who loved her dearly. Lois Ann Schneider-Kosky-Kale was born on June 12th,1958 in Chilton. Wisconsin. She is the daughter of Audrey M. Geiser-Schneider and the late Joseph A. Schneider. She grew up with her 2 brothers and 3 sisters in Wisconsin, she attended New Holstein High School and graduated in 1976. She then went on to get a degree in Cosmetology at the Appleton Cosmetology College. Lois met Michael Kosky and they married, on Sept. 18,1982. They made their home in Cleveland, Oh then finally moved to the Columbus, Oh area. Michael passed away in 1993. Lois met Tom her current husband about 1995 they have been together for about 25 years they married on July 5, 2008. Lois worked 25 years before retiring from the Columbus City Schools. She worked at South Mifflin Elementary and they all knew her as Miss K then Mrs. K she loved the children and the staff. Lois had a big heart she was always taking things in to share with the staff and kids. After 25 years she was ready to retire and move to the country, she really loved the peacefulness there. She will be missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice of Jackson, Ohio who took exceptional care of Lois these last several weeks since her diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. Friends may call at the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 12:30-4:30 pm.

From Lois

Just know that I fly with Butterflies

So, don't feel sad for me

I get to float with Butterflies up here in the trees

Just know that I'm in Heaven

With the flowers and the leaves

Think of me and smile

When you see the Butterfly wings

As they flutter on the Breeze



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store