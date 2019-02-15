|
|
Kilpatrick, Lois
1925 - 2019
Lois I. Kilpatrick, age 93, was born June 21, 1925, in Zanesville, Ohio and entered into eternal life on February 14, 2019. Lois was raised in Gaysport, Ohio, daughter of the late Orin and Hazel Echleberry. Also preceded in death by her husband Robert Kilpatrick Jr. and sister Doii Burget. Lois's path led her to be a full time stay at home devoted mother. She was a kind, compassionate, loving and understanding woman. Lois enjoyed her family, shopping, going to restaurants, traveling to Europe with her sister and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her beloved children, Robert R. Kilpatrick III, Jill (Mike) Shuster, Brian (Christy) Kilpatrick; grandsons, Bryan (Missy) Kilpatrick, Matt (Jenny) Shuster, Kevin Shuster; granddaughters, Jenni (Bryston) Shuster, Kyleen (Adam) Rothermel, Kelsey (Zach) Kilpatrick; great-grandsons, Ethan Shuster, Colin, David, Conner, Korbin, Weston Rothermel; great-granddaughters, Kielee, Leila and Ella Shuster, Reese Rothermel; many other extended family members and dear friends. Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear. Lois has requested an immediate family only viewing. Arrangements by Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, Canal Winchester. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019