The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Lewis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lois Lewis Obituary
Lewis, Lois
Lois Gale Lewis, age 95, of Worthington, died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital. She was a member of the Worthington Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Lois is preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law Audrey and Dale Glass, and her sister-in-law Dorothy Lewis. She is survived by her brother, Russell Lewis; and three nieces and three nephews. There will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Worthington, Ohio. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt Carmel Hospice or the Seventh-Day Adventist Church Building Fund in her memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now