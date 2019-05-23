|
Lewis, Lois
Lois Gale Lewis, age 95, of Worthington, died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital. She was a member of the Worthington Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Lois is preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law Audrey and Dale Glass, and her sister-in-law Dorothy Lewis. She is survived by her brother, Russell Lewis; and three nieces and three nephews. There will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Worthington, Ohio. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt Carmel Hospice or the Seventh-Day Adventist Church Building Fund in her memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 24, 2019