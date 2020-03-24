|
|
Riebel, Lois M.
1929 - 2020
Lois M. Riebel, age 91, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully March 21, 2020 at Worthington Christian Village. She was born February 28, 1929 to the late Eaf and Anna David Miller in Waterloo, Ohio. She married the Love of her life Edward C. Riebel October 7, 1950 and was married to him for 67 years until his passing April 27, 2017. Lois was dedicated to her family and church and was well loved by everyone at Worthington Christian Village. Her favorite thing of all was spending time with her family and friends. Besides her parents and husband she is preceded in death by brothers and sisters Elizabeth and Everett Evans, Opal and Jack Carleton, John and Mary Miller, Henry and Myrtle Miller, Jack and Geraldine Miller, Bob and Edna Miller, George Miller, Ronnie and Ruby Miller and Joan Miller, brother-in-law Wally Clark. She is survived by her loving daughter, Debbie (Mike) Maxwell; sister, Patty Clark; many nieces, nephews and friends. Due to the current health restrictions a private service and burial will take place Thursday 1pm at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel. To view the 1pm webcast of the funeral visit www.schoedinger.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, Powell, OH or Capital City Hospice, Columbus, OH. The family will have a celebration of life service at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2020