Lois Mays
1960 - 2020
Lois Marie Monett Mays, 60. (5/4/1960 - 11/21/2020). We lost a beautiful and loving soul. Her smile and contagious laugh will be greatly missed. Graduate of Gahanna Lincoln H.S. Lois is survived by her mother, Theresa "Patty" Park; daughter, Jaime (Brian) Jacobs; son, Jeremy (Misti) Garber; many siblings; grandchildren, Sidney, Skylar, Olivia, Hayden, and Emily; beloved dog, Teenie; and many other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the spring. www.schoedinger.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
