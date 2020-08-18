Moon, Lois
1939 - 2020
Lois Moon, 81, one of God's angels on earth, was called home on August 16, 2020. She lived a happy life, and gave joy to everyone she met. We will miss her beautiful smile and loving heart. Lois was born to Margaret and Alfred Harrer on May 21, 1939 in Toledo, Ohio. She attended Toledo University and was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. Lois received her degree in Elementary Education in 1961, and taught children with developmental disabilities. She also taught preschool for many years, and then retired from the Columbus Public Library. She was a long time member of the Church of the Redeemer, United Methodist, and loved to cook and craft. Lois joins her husband, Larry, who preceded her in death in 2018. They were married on August 12, 1961, and raised two children, Shari (John), and Garry (Julia). Lois was a loving "Gigi" to Anna and Gavin Moon. She is survived by her brother, James (Judy) Harrer; her nephews, Zackary Harrer and Tim (Jen) O'Brien; and niece, Kathy (Lee) Bayliss. She was preceded in death by her sister Linda O'Brien, and her parents. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 4-7pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St. Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 22 at 10am, at Blessed Hope Bible Church, 9941 St. Rt. 752, Ashville, OH 43103. Burial to follow at Lithopolis Cemetery. Donations to Easter Seals may be made in lieu of flowers. Condolences, prayers, and memories are gratefully appreciated at www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
