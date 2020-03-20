|
|
Mudgett, Lois
Lois Mudgett, age 93, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020 at Brookdale Lakeview Crossing in Groveport, Ohio. Born in Detroit, Michigan on November 25, 1926. She graduated from Siena Heights University in Adrian, Michigan with a Bachelor's degree in social work. Predeceased in death by her parents James and Jennie McGuire, brother James McGuire, sisters Doris McGuire and Alice McGuire, daughter Meghan Brown, and infant sons Peter and Paul Mudgett. Lois is survived by her sister, Sr. Ruth McGuire IHM and sister-in-law, Caroline McGuire; her children, Shawn (Chris) Hostettler, Robert (Dulcea) Mudgett, Susan (Dale) Maxey and James Mudgett; her grandchildren, Heather (Adam) Kus, Christopher (Morgan) Hostettler, Amy (Shane) Smith, Katie (Craig) Davis, Jeffrey (Hannah) Maxey, Cooper and Emily Brown; great grandchildren, Adlan Kus and Madelyn Davis; and many nieces and nephews. Private service will be held for the family. The family wishes to thank the staff at Brookdale and Capital City Hospice, especially Emileigh RN, for their wonderful and loving care. Underwood Funeral Home, Marysville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2020