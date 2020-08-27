Rider, lois
Lois Rider (nee Wallingford), passed away on August 26, 2020, in Beaufort, SC at the age of 93. Lois was born April 17, 1927 in Anson, Missouri to Wortha and Hattie Wallingford. Growing up in rural Missouri, she rode the family horse to school and was a proud member of her high school women's basketball team. She married her high school classmate, Paul V. Rider, who preceded her in death in 2006. Prior to becoming a mother, Lois owned and operated "Lady Fare" Beauty Salon in Farmington, Iowa during a time when female business owners were rare. Lois had a love for gardening, cross stitching, sewing, and crafting, and was always creating something lovely with her hands. During her later years, Lois became an avid traveler, traveling extensively with Paul around the U.S. and Mexico in their MCI motor coach, Two of Lois's most admirable attributes were her work ethic and grit, both of which were evidenced by her continued operation of a riding lawn mower until age eighty-eight. Her faith was also a key component of her life; she was an active member of the Hilliard United Methodist Church for more than sixty years. Lois is survived by her sons, Dr. David M. Rider (Mary) of Auburn, California and Scott P. Rider (Kelly) of Beaufort, South Carolina; daughter-in-law, Kara Rider of Hilliard, Ohio; brother, Robert Wallingford of Anson, Missouri; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Stephanie, Alexander (David), Laura, Samuel (Stephen), Katie, Jacob and Emma (Scott); and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Rider, son Stephen Rider, father Wortha Wallingford, mother Hattie Wallingford, sisters Mable Lee, Vera Yates, and Helen Seth and brother Charles Wallingford. Due to COVID-19 the family requests that you join us in a virtual celebration of Lois' life on Saturday, August 29 at 10AM EST. Please view obituary at www.tiddfuneralservice.com
, where you will be able to view live broadcast. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to The American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123 or donate.3.Cancer.Org
. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, OH.