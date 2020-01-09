|
|
Turner, Lois
Lois E. Turner, age 80, passed away January 9, 2020. She was born on July 4, 1939 to the late Floyd and Helen Ray. Lois was a loving and strong mother who would always put her kids first. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother James Ray, sister Jean Woods. Survived by her children, Karen Turner, Kelly Turner and Keith Turner. Friends may call Monday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street, where a Funeral Service will begin at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020