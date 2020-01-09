Home

POWERED BY

Services
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Green Lawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Turner


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Turner Obituary
Turner, Lois
Lois E. Turner, age 80, passed away January 9, 2020. She was born on July 4, 1939 to the late Floyd and Helen Ray. Lois was a loving and strong mother who would always put her kids first. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother James Ray, sister Jean Woods. Survived by her children, Karen Turner, Kelly Turner and Keith Turner. Friends may call Monday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street, where a Funeral Service will begin at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -