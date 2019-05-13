|
Morrone, Lola
1919 - 2019
Lola Bianca Morrone, age 99, passed away peacefully at home May 11, 2019. She was born October 1, 1919 to Rocco and Lucia Delewese, and was married to Joseph Morrone who preceded her in death in 2008. Lola was an avid golfer and has 2 "hole in ones" to her credit. She enjoyed her retirement home with Joe in N. Ft. Myers, Florida where they enjoyed golfing, playing cards and bingo, and sitting in the warm sunshine 6 months out of the year. When back in Columbus, she was a founding member of the Ladies Golf Association at the Riviera Country Club where she had many lunches, card games and shared many laughs with all of her many friends. She was also a founding member of Saints Peter and Paul Guild 13. Lola was also an avid sports fan and loved watching her beloved Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds, basketball, golf and tennis. She is preceded in death by her brothers Frank and Aldo Delewese and sister Esther Melaragno. She is survived by her children, Joe (Maria) Morrone and Rocco (Kim) Morrone. She has two grandchildren, Bianca Morrone and Sabatino Morrone which were the love of her life. She is also survived by her sister, Dora Gelonese; brother-in-law, Frank Melaragno; cousin-in-law, Phyllis Monaco; and her beloved nieces, Cia (Ted) McQuaide, Judy Smith, Maria (Doug) Henry, Tina (Jim) Auber, Diane DeSantis and Janet Morrone; and many other cousins and relatives. The family would like to thank Lola's patient and loving caregivers throughout the years ... Linda, Beth, Neice, Denise, Benita, Phyllis, Kim, Renee and Michelle. We embrace you with all of our love. Also, a special thank you to hospice who provided excellent comfort care. Please join us in celebrating her life on Thursday, May 16 from 4-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., Columbus. Prayer service 7:30pm. Family and friends are asked to gather for her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, May 17 at 10:30am at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1088 Thomas Lane, Columbus. The Very Reverend Father Timothy M. Hayes, Celebrant. Burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may donate to . To view on-line video and sign the register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 15, 2019