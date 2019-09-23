|
|
Kemmerling, Lona
1938 - 2019
Lona M. Kemmerling, age 80, of Grandview, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. Family will receive friends from 4:30-6:30P.M. Friday, September 27, 2019 at First Community Church, 1320 Cambridge Blvd. A celebration of life will be held at Wyman Woods Shelter House at a later date. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To view complete obituary notice and share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019