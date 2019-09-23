The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
First Community Church
1320 Cambridge Blvd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lona Kemmerling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lona Kemmerling


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Lona Kemmerling Obituary
Kemmerling, Lona
1938 - 2019
Lona M. Kemmerling, age 80, of Grandview, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. Family will receive friends from 4:30-6:30P.M. Friday, September 27, 2019 at First Community Church, 1320 Cambridge Blvd. A celebration of life will be held at Wyman Woods Shelter House at a later date. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To view complete obituary notice and share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now