Mallon, Londa
1941 - 2020
Londa Mallon, 78, of Westerville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 29, 2020. Visitation will be 10-11AM Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Westerville Church of Nazarene, 355 Cherrington Rd. with services at 11AM Tuesday. Interment Obetz Cemetery. Donations in her memory can be made to the Westerville Church of Nazarene. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to May 30, 2020.