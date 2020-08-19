McClellan, London
1993 - 2020
London Maree' McClellan, age 27. Sunrise April 21, 1993 and Sunset August 11, 2020. PRIVATE Visitation 1PM and Memorial Service 2PM Saturday, August 29, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). A MASK IS MANDATORY. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the MCCLELLAN/HOBBS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com