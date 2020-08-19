1/1
{ "" }
London Maree' McClellan, age 27. Sunrise April 21, 1993 and Sunset August 11, 2020. PRIVATE Visitation 1PM and Memorial Service 2PM Saturday, August 29, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). A MASK IS MANDATORY. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the MCCLELLAN/HOBBS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 19 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST
AUG
29
Memorial service
02:00 PM
MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
