Blackwell, Loneste
1925 - 2020
Loneste Blackwell, age 95, passed away June 16, 2020. Survived by her son, Robert (Rebecca) Blackwell. She retired from the Ohio Industrial Commission. She was a member of OCSEA and the Order of the Eastern Stars. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-10 am on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor Loneste together at a distance. Entombment Green Lawn Cemetery. To attend the service remotely, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Loneste's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
1925 - 2020
Loneste Blackwell, age 95, passed away June 16, 2020. Survived by her son, Robert (Rebecca) Blackwell. She retired from the Ohio Industrial Commission. She was a member of OCSEA and the Order of the Eastern Stars. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-10 am on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor Loneste together at a distance. Entombment Green Lawn Cemetery. To attend the service remotely, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Loneste's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.