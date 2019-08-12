|
|
Smith, Lonnie
1924 - 2019
Lonnie Houston Smith, age 94. Sunrise August 27, 1924 and Sunset August 11, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Friday, August 16, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the SMITH Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019