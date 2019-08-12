Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lonnie Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lonnie Smith


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lonnie Smith Obituary
Smith, Lonnie
1924 - 2019
Lonnie Houston Smith, age 94. Sunrise August 27, 1924 and Sunset August 11, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Friday, August 16, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the SMITH Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now