Lora Lee Ann Lombard, 49, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Parkview Randailla Hospital, Fort Wayne. She enjoyed painting, crafts and her very much loved grandchildren. She is survived by her children, McKenzie (Andrew) of Delaware, Ohio, Deven and Trey of Fort Wayne; boyfriend, Curtis Green; and grandchildren, Braxton, Parker, Aubriana, Cash, Beckett, and Emery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Columbus, Ohio. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019