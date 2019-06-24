Home

Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Lora Waller Obituary
Waller, Lora
1933 - 2019
Lora G. Waller, age 85, she died peacefully at home on Friday, June 21, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Clinton Waller. Survived by son, Michael (Judy) Marcum; daughter, Lori (J.R.) Blankenship; grandchildren, Judith and Joseph Marcum; special grandsons, Seth (Laci) and Caleb (Russetta) Wilkins; numerous other grandchildren and great grandchildren. Friends may call Wednesday 4-7 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where service will be held Thursday 12 NOON. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 25, 2019
