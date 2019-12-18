|
Tussey, Loraine
1925 - 2019
Loraine Tussey, age 94, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville, OH. Preceded in death by parents Sam and Lillie Chaffin, husband of 39 years, Clayton Tussey, granddaughter Scarlett Lillie, siblings Richard, Otto, Ray, Irene, and David. Survived by daughters, Carolyn (Timothy) Martin and Angela Tussey; grandchildren, Angelo Scarberry and Danielle Pack; great grandson, Abel; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. Friends may call Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at the O.R. Woodyard Co. South Chapel, 1346 S. High St. in Columbus, where funeral service will be Monday 1:30 p.m. Rev. Jay Justice officiating. Interment at Obetz Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2019