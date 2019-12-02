The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Loralee Roderick Henry, 88, a lifelong resident of Upper Arlington, passed away peacefully November 30 at The Gardens at Whetstone. Loralee was born in 1930 in Bexley, Ohio to the late Harry T. and Laura Sapp Roderick. Loralee was a 1949 graduate of Upper Arlington High School and a long-time member of First Community Church. Loralee is survived by her daughters, Laurie Sampson of Oriental, NC and Janet (Pat) Hannaway of Vermilion, OH; daughter-in-law, Kristina Henry; grandchildren, James Sampson of Boulder, CO, Robert Sampson of Dehli, India, and Nicole Hannaway of Lakewood, OH; and a loving extended family including many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, William D. (Bill) Henry, Loralee was preceded in death by her two sons William D. Henry, Jr. and Robert R. Henry. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 5 at 11:30 a.m. in Burkhart Chapel at First Community Church, 1320 Cambridge Boulevard in Marble Cliff. A private family burial will be held prior to the memorial service at Union Cemetery. The Reverend James M. Long will be officiating. Donations in Loralee's memory can be made to First Community Church. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019
