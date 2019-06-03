The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Resources
More Obituaries for Loreen Gilfillen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loreen Gilfillen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Loreen Gilfillen Obituary
Gilfillen, Loreen
1959 - 2019
Loreen "Lorie" Gilfillen, age 60, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. Employed by Arc Industries North where she had many friends and liked her work. Graduate Six Pence School. Lorie was an avid O.S.U. fan. She loved talking on the phone, music, game shows and soap operas. Preceded in death by her parents William and Amy (Statler) Gilfillen. Survived by sister, Lisa (Jim) Ruddy; brother, Statler Gilfillen; several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington. Private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to , Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now