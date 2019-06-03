|
Gilfillen, Loreen
1959 - 2019
Loreen "Lorie" Gilfillen, age 60, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. Employed by Arc Industries North where she had many friends and liked her work. Graduate Six Pence School. Lorie was an avid O.S.U. fan. She loved talking on the phone, music, game shows and soap operas. Preceded in death by her parents William and Amy (Statler) Gilfillen. Survived by sister, Lisa (Jim) Ruddy; brother, Statler Gilfillen; several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington. Private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to , Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 4, 2019