Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Loren Dye Obituary
Dye, Loren
Loren Blake Dye, age 56, passed away on Sunday, March 8 at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Hospital in New York, NY. Preceded in death by his father Leon Dye. Survived by beloved son, Blake Loren Dye (Allie); granddaughters, Delilah and Delaney of Westerville, his mother, Sondra Ballenger of Newark; brother, Shawn Dye of Grove City; sister, Lisa Stotts of Grove City; many nieces and nephews; and his loving partner, Lisa Dell'Ermo; and a host of close friends. Family will receive friends Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., where funeral service will be held 11am Thursday. Burial Sunset Cemetery. To view complete obituary visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020
