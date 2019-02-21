Long, Loren K.

1932 - 2019

Loren K Long, age 86, Plain City, passed away February 20, 2019. After graduating from Darby High School, class of 1950, Loren enlisted in the US Navy where he became a Naval Seabee. He served 17 months in Korea during the war. He retired from the Elevator Construction Union Local #37 and purchased the Oak Grove Tavern which he owned from 1974-1988. Loren was a life member of the VFW Post #1007 in West Jefferson. He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Faith. Loren is survived by his much loved children, Jeffrey (Nancy) Long and Colleen (Guy) Learn; granddaughters, Lisa (William) Chapman and Lindsey Spradlin; grandsons, Michael (Cassidy), David, and Wayne (Alexis) Russell; 8 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends 2-5 PM Sunday at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway, where the funeral Service will be held 1 PM Monday. Interment to follow at Muhlenburg Twp. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Loren's memory to OhioHealth Hospice. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Loren or watch his life tribute video. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary