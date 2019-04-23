The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Loren Peck Obituary
Peck, Loren
1924 - 2019
Loren C. "Pat" Peck, age 95, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at his residence. Retired from COTA. Member St. Margaret of Cortona Catholic Church. He was an avid golfer and Cincinnati Reds fan. Veteran US Navy. Preceded in death by wife Margaret "Peg" Peck, son-in-law Gary Clark. Survived by children, Jim (Jane) Peck, Judy Clark, Susane (Rick) Shoop, Bruce (Linda) Peck, Mike (Ann) Peck, Lorain (Pat) Barrett and Kathy Peck; 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; numerous other family and friends. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Thursday 5-8 PM. Funeral Mass 12Noon Friday at St. Margaret of Cortona Catholic Church, 1600 N Hague Ave. Father Jeff Rimelspach, Celebrant. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Rd., Suite B, Circleville, OH, 43113.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019
