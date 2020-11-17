1/
Loren Schenck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Schenck, Loren
Loren H. Schenck, of Grove City, passed away on November 17, 2020. He was 81 years of age. A son of Paul and Laura Schenck, he was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Paul and his sister (and soul mate), Anola. He is survived by his three children, Jonathan, Tamara and Amy (all of Columbus); and best friend, Richard Wheeler. Loren was raised in East Cleveland and graduated from Shaw High School. He earned a B.A. degree from Cedarville University, a Th.B. from Toledo Bible College, a Th.M. from Trinity Theological Seminary and an M.R.E. from Grand Rapids Baptist Seminary. Loren pastored 3 Ohio churches: Calvary Baptist (Xenia, for 2 years), Midview Baptist (Grafton, for 11 1/2 years) and Pine Hills Baptist (Columbus for 16 1/2 years). He was retired from R.R. Donnelley of Grove City. As per his wishes, there were no visiting hours nor funeral. He was buried in the Schenck's Cemetery (Howard, PA) beside his parents. Newcomer Funeral Home assisted the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory - Southwest Chapel
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved