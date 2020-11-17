Schenck, Loren

Loren H. Schenck, of Grove City, passed away on November 17, 2020. He was 81 years of age. A son of Paul and Laura Schenck, he was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Paul and his sister (and soul mate), Anola. He is survived by his three children, Jonathan, Tamara and Amy (all of Columbus); and best friend, Richard Wheeler. Loren was raised in East Cleveland and graduated from Shaw High School. He earned a B.A. degree from Cedarville University, a Th.B. from Toledo Bible College, a Th.M. from Trinity Theological Seminary and an M.R.E. from Grand Rapids Baptist Seminary. Loren pastored 3 Ohio churches: Calvary Baptist (Xenia, for 2 years), Midview Baptist (Grafton, for 11 1/2 years) and Pine Hills Baptist (Columbus for 16 1/2 years). He was retired from R.R. Donnelley of Grove City. As per his wishes, there were no visiting hours nor funeral. He was buried in the Schenck's Cemetery (Howard, PA) beside his parents. Newcomer Funeral Home assisted the family.



