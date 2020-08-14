Lorenzo Hunt

Hunt, Lorenzo
1943 - 2020
Lorenzo "AL" Antonio Hunt of Charlotte, NC, passed on August 5, 2020. He attended Otterbein College on a basketball scholarship and earned a Master's Degree in Education Administration from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. AL worked as a teacher, basketball coach, and administrator for more than 30 years in the Columbus Public School System. He is survived by his son, Dameon Hunt, (Shaye); grandchildren, Kennedy, Bishop, and Deacon.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.