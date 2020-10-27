Jones, Lorenzo
1956 - 2020
Lorenzo Jones, age 63, passed away October 19, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-10am on Thursday, October 29, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and maintain proper social distancing. Lorenzo will be laid to rest with a private ceremony in Forest Lawn Cemetery. To send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, we encourage you to visit Lorenzo's tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
.