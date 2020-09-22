Sharp, Lorenzo
1960 - 2020
Lorenzo James Sharp, age 60. Sunrise January 28, 1960 and Sunset September 21, 2020. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at New Birth Christian Ministries, 3475 Refuge Rd. A MASK IS MANDATORY. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the SHARP Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com