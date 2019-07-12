The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Centerville Cemetery
Centerville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loreta Clary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loreta "Reta" Clary


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Loreta "Reta" Clary Obituary
Clary, Loreta "Reta"
1944 - 2019
Loreta "Reta" Clary, age 75 of Hilliard, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Family will receive friends Monday from 4-7 P.M. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Tuesday at Centerville Cemetery, Centerville, Ohio. To view complete obituary and share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now