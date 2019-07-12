|
|
Clary, Loreta "Reta"
1944 - 2019
Loreta "Reta" Clary, age 75 of Hilliard, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Family will receive friends Monday from 4-7 P.M. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Tuesday at Centerville Cemetery, Centerville, Ohio. To view complete obituary and share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 13, 2019