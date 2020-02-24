|
Mollica, Loreta
Loreta Mollica, age 65, passed away on the morning of Saturday, February 23, 2020, at home. Loreta was born in Kretinga, Lithuania to Emilija and Vladas Beniusiai. Preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Mollica. Survived by daughter, Ieva Buivydaite (Michael Motts); and grandchildren, Anderson, Will and Sarina. Friends may pay respects at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road from 4 -7 pm on Wednesday, February 26. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrew Church, 1899 McCoy Road at 10 am Thursday, February 27. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2020