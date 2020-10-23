1/1
Loretha Lilly Miller
Miller, Loretha Lilly
1938 - 2020
Loretha Lilly Miller, 82, of Commercial Point, OH, passed away on Wednesday, Oct 21 at St Ann's Hospital in Westerville. Loretha was born on Oct 18, 1938, to the late Harless Melvin and Anna Pauline (Leach) Lozier in Lockbourne, OH. Loretha was a Realtor and an Artist. Besides her parents, Loretha was preceded in death by her sister Betty McCumber and her brother Melvin Lozier. Loretha is survived by daughter, Anita Jean McHugh (Jack) of Commercial Point, OH; and son, James Perry Miller (Sharon) of Blanchester, OH. Also survived by four grandchildren, Ashley Anna McHugh-Fogleman (John), John Patrick McHugh (Catie), David Boyer (Melissa), Julie Amanda Kuhn (Nick). And she is survived by eight great-grandchildren, Olivia Jean McHugh, Charlotte Avery McHugh, Alexander David Boyer, Kylie Elizabeth Boyer, Matthew James Boyer, Peyton Scott Boyer, Colton James Kuhn and Kenna Rose Kuhn. Due to COVID-19 visitation is for family only will be held from 10-10:30am with a funeral service for family only to begin at 10:30am on Monday, Oct 26 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St, Ashville 43103 with Pastor Ron Goodling officiating. Interment will follow at Fernwood Cemetery at 11:45am in Lockbourne, OH and is open to the public. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
